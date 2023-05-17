Police now understand how it feels to be brutalized, humiliated – Mr Macaroni on Seun Kuti’s arrest

Popular actor and activist, Adebowale Debo Adedayo, widely known as Mr Macaroni, has expressed his views on the arrest of Afrobeats star Seun Kuti by the Nigeria Police. Taking to Twitter, Macaroni condemned the assault on the police officer who was slapped by Kuti but also called for Kuti’s rights to be respected in the pursuit of justice.

Macaroni commended the police for swiftly seeking justice for their assaulted colleague but emphasized the need for the same level of speed and attention when citizens are harassed and brutalized by the police. While he condemned assault on police officers, he also condemned any form of maltreatment against Seun Kuti, emphasizing that the law should be allowed to take its course.

Expressing his hope that the police understand the feelings of the people when they are assaulted, brutalized, humiliated, and oppressed, Macaroni called for mutual respect and dignity between the police and citizens. He advocated for a society where good prevails over evil and emphasized the importance of treating everyone with respect.

He said, “I love how the Nigeria Police is quickly seeking justice for one of theirs who was assaulted. I hope such speed is also applied when Citizens are being harassed and brutalized by the Nigeria Police.

“While I totally condemn assault on Police officers, I also condemn any form of maltreatment against Seun Kuti.

“As the police attempt to fight for the rights of one of theirs, Seun Kuti’s rights must also be respected. The Law should be allowed to take its course.

“I hope the Nigerian Police understand how the people also feel when they assault, brutalize, humiliate and oppress us. All we want is for things to be done rightly.

“Everyone deserves to be treated with respect and dignity. I hope the Police and the Citizens understand this.

“It should be Good against Evil. Not the Police Vs Citizens because we all are capable of both good and evil. If we want a better society, we must encourage good and shun evil.”

In related news, the Yaba Magistrate Court granted bail to Seun Kuti and instructed him to produce two sureties who own properties in Lagos State. The magistrate also directed the police to conclude their investigation within 48 hours.