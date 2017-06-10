“We are waiting to see what will happen on October 1st” | Insiders speak on the vacation notice issued by Northern youths to Igbos

A Northern Youth coalition including the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum on Tuesday gave a three months ultimatum to the Igbos to vacate the North. This is the trending issue in the polity presently, especially given the agitation in the South East spearheaded by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under the leadership of the controversial Nnamdi Kanu who still has a case with the Federal Government.

“Irrespective of the agitation for Biafra“, said an Insider with the PDP, “the Igbos remain a part of the Nigerian entity as constituted and have a right to reside and establish in whatever part of the country they wish to, without harrasment or intimidation from anybody.”

This Insider is of the opinion that, “Northern Youths have more pressing issues on their hands such as the low rate of education and insurgency. The activities of seperatist agitators in the South East of Nigeria should be the least of their problems, and paints them as rabble rousing mobsters,rather than serious-minded advocates”. He added that “The police, DSS and relevant security agencies ought to also tighten up efforts to arrest the ring leaders, their names are on the memorandum issued, and ensure that they assist in tracking down everybody behind that memo and make sure that they understand that they would be held responsible for any mayhem in the North that leads to loss of life and property.”

An Insider with the APC said, “The known Northern elites have already waded into the matter and that is reassuring. We are waiting to see what will happen on October 1st.”

“The comment by the Arewa youths is unfortunate and at best a reflection of the need for the younger generation to avoid being willing tools of dis-unity, disaffection and possible loss of life orchestrated by a powerful and sinister older generation, It makes no sense and it is crassly disproportionate to the sit at home order, if as they claim it is in retaliation to the sit at home order of May 30th. The fact that they are yet to be arrested is leaving a bad taste and sending wrong signals that if you make treasonable statements and you are from a particular region or part of this country, you are insulated from arrests,detention and prosecution” said an Insider with the PDP.

This episodic declaration which is said to be a retaliation to the agitation in the south east for independence is not exactly phenomenal, it just points to the fact that the present federal structure is nothing but a ruse, at the same time pointing to the necessary evil of an all powerful centre which is the only reason for this unholy alliance.

“Although the Arewa Youth groups are now reported to have recanted“, said another Insider, “the continued that the unfortunate quit notice to the Igbos has once again brought the fractured state of the Nigerian federation to the fore. The Insider enthused that that the good part of the entire episode is that there is now a conversation on the restructuring of Nigeria, courtesy of the non-violent, non-combative nature of the Igbo-driven authorized and legitimate dissent on Nigeria.”

“That announcement is preposterous and must be nipped in the bud immediately. It is an infringement on fundamental human rights, a pronouncement capable of disrupting the peace of the nation and upsetting the future of even generations yet unborn. I commend Governor El Rufai who has taken some steps to not only condemn the pronouncement but actually address the issue head on”, said this Insider.

The Northern Youth declaration is perhaps an expression of another controversial dilemma of a nation that is disturbed when it comes to sectional agitation and yet more paranoid when it comes to addressing the real issues that necessitated such sectional agitation in the first place.

These are members of the Political Insiders (Not all of whom participated in this issue):

Bukola Ogunyemi (NA), Amara Nwakpa (NA), Cheta Nwanze (NA), Seun Onigbinde (NA), Clarence Onyekwere (NA), Babatunde Ajileye (NA), Mark Amaza (NA), Saratu Abiola (NA), Henry Okelue (APC), Prince Deji Adeyanju (PDP), John Paul Akinduro (LP), Ebubedike Akabua (NA), Ikemesit Effiong (NA), Saatah Nubari (NA), Chinedu Ekeeke (NA), Abdul Mahmud (NA), Tunji Andrews (NA), Ileowo Kikiowo (APC), Ikenna Okonkwo (NA), Stanley Azuakola (NA), Gbenga Olorunpomi (APC), Rinsola Abiola (APC), Ayobami Oyalowo (APC), Oluseun Odewale (APC), Blossom Ozurumba (PDP), Anthony Ehilebo (PDP), Ohimai Amaize (PDP), Bimbo Oke (PDP), Abigail Anaba (NA), Tony ‘Pox’ Iribor (NA), Michael Orodare (LP), Henry Nwazuruahu (PDP), Ojugo ‘Ojay’ Onyelukachukwu (PDP), Viola Okoli (PDP), Ariyo Dare Atoye (PDP), Oraye Franklin (PDP), Lai Labode (PDP), Akaebube (APGA), Aziza Uko (NA), Kayode Ajulo (LP)