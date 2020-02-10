We are getting a remake of ‘Nneka the Pretty Serpent.’ Here’s why it deserves an all-female soundtrack

Charles Okpaleke is remaking the 1992 cult horror Nneka the Pretty Serpent, another movie in the filmmaker’s massive remake rollout that includes Rattle Snake and Glamour Girls. And, with the more-than-decent success of the Living In Bondage sequel released last year, Nollywood’s spell of remakes seems to be in safe, capable hands. Other filmmakers can have a stab at it, though. It’s somewhat healthy for the industry at this point, given that comedies have been done to the death and big studios are running out of ideas.

Nneka the Pretty Serpent was one of the femme fatale flicks that canonised Nollywood’s crackling affair with horror in the 90’s, and I keenly remember how this movie scared the hell out of me. Directed by Zeb Ejiro, Pretty Serpent tells the story of Nneka (Ndidi Obi), a beautiful mermaid from a supernatural world whose mission on earth is to make men do her bidding. The score was loud and jarring, and the Igbo only deepened the mystique of Obi’s character. Eucharia Anunobi, Ngozi Ezeonu, Rita Nzelu, Sam Loco, Kanayo O. Kanayo made for a solid supporting cast.

Okpaleke is yet to announce who will direct this remake, and this is hoping a woman gets to do it. And, more importantly, the movie’s soundtrack should be helmed by female artistes. It just feels appropriate that a malevolent being who happens to be a woman is egged on by a female-led soundtrack. Teach these men a lesson and destroy the patriarchy or whatever, each song charged with feminist undertones. Throw in the rebellious quirk of Tems, the fierce funk of Yemi Alade, the demure spell of Tiwa Savage and the rolling stomp of Niniola.

Take a cue from Birds of Prey‘s riotous, pulsing original soundtrack headlined by Normani, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat and Saweetie. Pretty Serpent is slated for a December 2020 theatrical release, enough time for Okpaleke to assemble the female artistes we love for a smashing soundtrack.