Entertainment Roundup: Wale says music business has been the cause of mental health problems; Kanye West to finish new album in Africa | More stories

Cardi B charged with assault and reckless endangerment

NYPD confirmed to Us Weekly and USA Today.

An NYPD official told Us Weekly earlier that the fight happened at Angels Strip Club around 3 a.m. on August 29, and two women “were attacked with chairs, bottles and other items.”

Those two women, according to TMZ, were bartender sisters Jade and Baddie Gi. Cardi B believed Jade had slept with her husband Offset and allegedly told her crew with her at the club to attack the two. Cardi will be due in court to answer the charges on October 29.

Kanye West moves new album Yandhi release date to November 23

Kanye West is moving the release date of his forthcoming album Yandhi, his wife Kim Kardashian West announced on Twitter.

Yandhi is now coming out November 23 (Black Friday 2018). West confirmed the date in a TMZ interview. He also said that he’ll finish recording the album in Africa. Describing Yandhi, West said, “It’s just a full Ye album, and those five albums that I dropped earlier were like superhero rehabilitation.”

Nov 23 Black Friday YANDHI TRUST ME it is worth the wait 😱😘💦💰👑🔥🎥💋👅👏🏼💕😍🔌🤩 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 1, 2018

Yul Edochie says he cannot wish fellow Nigerians Happy Independence Day

The Special Adviser on Creative and Entertainment Media to the governor of Anambra, Wille Obiano said, “can’t wish anybody a Happy Independence day, there’s nothing to be happy about. Nigeria is in a mess. The masses, the youth are unhappy. Poverty, hunger, joblessness, killings still prevail. Government listen to the cry of the people. Power is nothing if your people are unhappy.”

American rapper Wale says his Nigerian background inspires his music

American rapper Olubowale Victor Akintimehin simply known as Wale recently said, in an interview, “I’ve always experimented with afrobeats and stuff like that. I’ve always been in tune with what’s going on in Nigeria. I’ve worked with a lot of Nigerian artists.”

When asked how he has coped with mental health he said, “Music has been therapy, the music business has been the reason. The cause of the problem, for real. But you know, I get through life by making music. Tomorrow is another day.”