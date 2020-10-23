We’ve lost N100m to six days of suspended BRT operations-Primero, INEC postpones all bye-elections over #EndSARS crisis | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

We’ve lost N100m to six days of suspended BRT operations-Primero

The management of Primero Transport Services (PTS) Ltd., an operator of bus rapid transit (BRT), Lagos, has stated it lost N100 million in six days due to the #EndSARS protests.

Mutiu Yekeen, the company’s head of corporate communications, told NAN on Wednesday that the company made a lot of losses between October 16 and October 21.

“We have lost over N100 million in the last six days but we decided to stop operations to avoid damage to our vehicles and also for the safety of commuters as an organisation,” he said.

Buhari directs NSIWC to expedite action on new salary structure for Nigeria Police Force

President Muhammadu Buhari has declared that the National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission (NSIWC) has been directed to expedite action on the finalization of the new salary structure of members of the Nigeria Police Force.

In his address to the nation on Thursday, President Buhari argued that progress is being made with regards to the welfare of police personnel. The President also disclosed that the emoluments of other paramilitary services are also being reviewed upwards.

Lagos residents break into CACOVID warehouse, cart away goods

Angry youths in Lagos on Thursday invaded a warehouse where alleged COVID-19 palliatives were stored at Mazamaza community in Oriade Local Council Development Area of the state.

In a viral video, the youth were seen looting the warehouse and carting away food items such as rice, beans, yams and other edibles, which were labelled ‘CACOVID, NOT FOR SALE,’. This comes barely 24 hours after thugs discovered a warehouse where suspected COVID-19 palliatives were hidden at the palace of Rilwan Akiolu, the Oba of Lagos.

OMG !!! 💔 People were suffering 😢during lockdown !! thousands of Covid-19 palliatives that was donated to help people survive? How can u even do this 💔💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/MKsTapzjxZ — DJ KAYWISE (@djkaywise) October 22, 2020

INEC postpones all bye-elections over #EndSARS crisis

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has postponed all the bye-elections in 11 states.

INEC spokesman, Festus Okoye, in a statement on Thursday, said the 15 bye-elections have been put on hold as a result of the current security situation.

“INEC met today, 22nd October 2020 with the 37 Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) to review preparations for the 15 bye-elections in 11 States of the Federation scheduled to hold on October 31, 2020,” Okoye said.

Lagos may relax curfew by Friday, says Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has declared the 24-hour curfew imposed on the state to curb hoodlum activities and inidences of arson in the state may be relaxed on Friday.

In an interview with Arise TV on Thursday, Sanwo-Olu said:

“Once we see the streets are cleared up and all the agitation and high nerves have gone down, we might slow down the curfew by tomorrow (Friday) or next tomorrow (Saturday) at the latest,”

The governor said the easing of the curfew as soon as possible would be necessary for Lagos residents to restock food supplies and other essential commodities.