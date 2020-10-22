YNaijaEndSARSupdate: Here are the top 5 takeaways from President Buhari’s speech on #EndSARS protests

The shock that coursed through the veins of every Nigerian across the country was unquantifiable. On Tuesday night, via a live broadcast, Nigerians watched armed men in military uniform open fire on protesters at the Lekki toll gate; witnessing protesters tending to the wound of the injured and closing the eyes of the dead. The incident sparked global outrage, and many called for President Muhammadu Buhari to address the nation. After two wearying days, Buhari finally spoke to the nation in what was described as a live broadcast on Thursday, 22 October 2020.

Fellow Nigerians, It has become necessary for me to address you having heard from many concerned Nigerians and having concluded a meeting with all the Security Chiefs. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) October 22, 2020

Here are the key takeaways from his speech:

Buhari doesn’t care: There was no bigger takeaway from the live broadcast than the weighing feeling of a President who didn’t really care. He didn’t care about the loss of the lives or the outcry searing the land. How do we know he doesn’t care? The president made no mention of the peaceful protesters who had been killed by armed soldiers. He made no mention of the seemingly calculated way the shooting had been carried out. He didn’t state who ordered the shooting. He made no mention of it at all. That’s how we know he doesn’t care. Yet, he took the time to commiserate with the Oba of Lagos on the vandalisation of his palace and complained about the obstruction of traffic to the Abuja airport and confidently made no mention of the Lekki massacre.

… the sanctity of the Palace of a peace-maker, the Oba of Lagos has been violated. So-called protesters have invaded an International Airport and in the process disrupted the travel plans of fellow Nigerians and our visitors. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) October 22, 2020

Protesters should beware: President Buhari stated that the government had heard the demands of the initial protesters and had hurried to meet those demands with ‘promptness’. He then went on to say it seems the promptness in which they acted was misconstrued as a sign of weakness.

Sadly, the promptness with which we have acted seemed to have been misconstrued as a sign of weakness and twisted by some for their selfish unpatriotic interests. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) October 22, 2020

The statement came fully loaded with several connotations. It seemed as though Buhari was giving a clear signal that any sign of resistance would be met with heavy opposition to show that the government was indeed not weak. He also added that protesters should discontinue the protests and join the government in finding solutions; stating that any form of chaos ‘will not be tolerated’- under any circumstances.

I therefore call on our youths to discontinue the street protests and constructively engage government in finding solutions. Your voice has been heard loud and clear and we are responding. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) October 22, 2020

The Nigerian Police: The President made no mention of police reform which has been one of the things the #EndSARS protesters have been demanding for days now. He, however, mentioned an ongoing review of police officers’ salaries; stating that action was being carried out on a new salary structure of members of the Nigeria Police. Buhari’s speech addressed more of things relating to the police force, and he even commiserated with the body on the lives of officers lost. One would think the police force were the actual victims in the past few days.

With regard to the welfare of police personnel, the National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission has been directed to expedite action on the finalization of the new salary structure of members of the Nigeria Police Force. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) October 22, 2020

The government has done a lot, so you shouldn’t complain: In what many termed as going off-topic, Buhari made mention of the ‘wonderful’ initiatives that the government had put in place to cater for women, youths and Nigerians in general. He made mention of Farmermoni, Tradermoni, Marketmoni, N-Power, N-Tech and N-Agro. He also emphasised that no Nigerian Government in the past has been dedicated to poverty-alleviation like his regime and that protesters should engage with such initiatives.

In the circumstances, I would like to appeal to protesters to note and take advantage of the various well-thought-out initiatives of this administration designed to make their lives better and more meaningful, — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) October 22, 2020

Go about your normal businesses: For many, this has been a truly traumatic and jarring past few days. Without any acknowledgement of the major incidences that have happened, President Muhammadu Buhari has asked us to continue with our day to day to businesses. It is without saying, Nigerians are shocked, and before any semblance of normalcy can ever be restored, it would take quite a bit.

And I call on all Nigerians to go about their normal businesses, and enjoin security agencies to protect lives and properties of all law-abiding citizens without doing harm to those they are meant to protect. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) October 22, 2020