#YNaijaEndSARSupdate: Here are the top 5 takeaways from President Buhari’s speech on #EndSARS protests

The shock that coursed through the veins of every Nigerian across the country was unquantifiable. On Tuesday night, via a live broadcast, Nigerians watched armed men in military uniform open fire on protesters at the Lekki toll gate; witnessing protesters tending to the wound of the injured and closing the eyes of the dead.  The incident sparked global outrage, and many called for President Muhammadu Buhari to address the nation. After two wearying days, Buhari finally spoke to the nation in what was described as a live broadcast on Thursday, 22 October 2020.

Here are the key takeaways from his speech:

Buhari doesn’t care: There was no bigger takeaway from the live broadcast than the weighing feeling of a President who didn’t really care. He didn’t care about the loss of the lives or the outcry searing the land. How do we know he doesn’t care? The president made no mention of the peaceful protesters who had been killed by armed soldiers. He made no mention of the seemingly calculated way the shooting had been carried out. He didn’t state who ordered the shooting. He made no mention of it at all. That’s how we know he doesn’t care. Yet, he took the time to commiserate with the Oba of Lagos on the vandalisation of his palace and complained about the obstruction of traffic to the Abuja airport and confidently made no mention of the Lekki massacre.

Protesters should beware: President Buhari stated that the government had heard the demands of the initial protesters and had hurried to meet those demands with ‘promptness’. He then went on to say it seems the promptness in which they acted was misconstrued as a sign of weakness.

The statement came fully loaded with several connotations. It seemed as though Buhari was giving a clear signal that any sign of resistance would be met with heavy opposition to show that the government was indeed not weak. He also added that protesters should discontinue the protests and join the government in finding solutions; stating that any form of chaos ‘will not be tolerated’- under any circumstances.

The Nigerian Police: The President made no mention of police reform which has been one of the things the #EndSARS protesters have been demanding for days now. He, however, mentioned an ongoing review of police officers’ salaries; stating that action was being carried out on a new salary structure of members of the Nigeria Police.  Buhari’s speech addressed more of things relating to the police force, and he even commiserated with the body on the lives of officers lost. One would think the police force were the actual victims in the past few days.

The government has done a lot, so you shouldn’t complain: In what many termed as going off-topic, Buhari made mention of the ‘wonderful’ initiatives that the government had put in place to cater for women, youths and Nigerians in general. He made mention of Farmermoni, Tradermoni, Marketmoni, N-Power, N-Tech and N-Agro. He also emphasised that no Nigerian Government in the past has been dedicated to poverty-alleviation like his regime and that protesters should engage with such initiatives.

Go about your normal businesses: For many, this has been a truly traumatic and jarring past few days. Without any acknowledgement of the major incidences that have happened, President Muhammadu Buhari has asked us to continue with our day to day to businesses. It is without saying, Nigerians are shocked, and before any semblance of normalcy can ever be restored, it would take quite a bit.

 

 

Tags: ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Kola Muhammed October 22, 2020

Kunle Afolayan’s intention to script #LekkiMassacre is a path other creatives should follow

The evening of October 20, 2020, at the Lekki toll gate plaza, Lagos, is a gory moment which will be ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya October 22, 2020

#YNaijaEndSARSupdate: Buhari disregards Lekki Massacre in nationwide address | #EndSARS

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked Nigerians to discontinue street protests but, however, made no mention of the events leading to ...

Op-Ed Editor October 22, 2020

What could the Oba of Lagos have done about the #EndSARS protests?

by Ayodele Ibiyemi Continuing in the looting and brigandage in Lagos, aggrieved youth ransacked the palace of the Oba of ...

Omoleye Omoruyi October 22, 2020

#YNaijaEndSARSupdates: Osinbajo is sorry again and unlike Sanwo-Olu, accepts that lives were lost | #LekkiMassacre

It is Day 15 of the #EndSARS protests. One day after the #LekkiMassacre – a day already written in the ...

Chinedu Okafor October 21, 2020

#YNaijaEndSARSupdates: Buhari’s insistence on remaining silent is creating wide spread anxiety

Almost everyone in the public eye, a celebrity, an influencer, a politician or sometimes an athlete, tend to have a ...

Uroupa Kiakubu October 21, 2020

#YNaijaEndSARSupdates: Why Obasanjo’s letter to Buhari is hypocritical | #EndSARS

The events on Tuesday, 20 October 2020, which led to the #LekkiMassacre is one that will never be forgotten in ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail