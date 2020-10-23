I hope you read this today | The Daily Vulnerable

by Damola Morenikeji

The happenings in my home country some days ago left me numb for several hours. Though it is difficult, I have learnt to find peace and beauty from a place of introspection. It’s in moments like these that I turn into my journal for things I want to remember.

I found one of those letters that reaffirmed what I want to remind myself and those I love; I don’t remember how long it’s been here, but I found peace reading it, over and again.

“I hope you find the kind of love that makes you a softer person. The kind of love that makes you want to be a better man or woman, the kind of love that believes in you and supports you, that stands by your side… I hope you find someone who shows you just how deeply you can feel, just how deeply you can love. I hope you find something real, because nothing is more beautiful than loving someone who loves you back. Nothing is more beautiful than loving someone who builds you a home in their heart.

I hope you find acceptance. The kind that rings through your bones, the kind that quiets the voice inside of you that tells you that you are not good enough, or that you are falling behind. I hope you forgive yourself for the mistakes you have made, for the past you keep alive inside of you. I hope you learn to let go — of the things you had to do in order to heal, or to grow, or to survive. You are doing your best. You are human. Please don’t ever forget that.

But most of all, I hope you find yourself out there. I hope you figure out your heart, I hope you figure out your mind. I hope you learn how to be kind to yourself, how to embrace the journey you are on. I hope you learn how to be proud of the person you are becoming, I hope you learn how to be proud of where you are — even if it isn’t exactly where you want to be. I hope you learn to fall in love with the process, with the messiness of life and the confusion of it all.

At the end of the day, I hope you find what you’re looking for out there. I hope your life inspires you.”

In the face of despair, it is easy to grow numb and weary. But you shouldn’t. You can nurture your spirit to shield you in time of distress.

“Whatever your labours and aspirations in the noisy confusion of life”, a favourite poem titled Desiderata admonishes, “keep peace in your soul.”

It is still a beautiful world.

