White House insists Donald Trump also condemned white supremacists in his speech

White House has insisted that US President Donald Trump’s condemnation of attacks at a “Unite the Right” rally in Virginia that turned violent included white supremacists, the Ku Klux Klan and neo-Nazis.

“The president said very strongly in his statement yesterday that he condemns all forms of violence, bigotry and hatred. Of course that includes white supremacists, KKK, neo-Nazi and all extremist groups,” a spokesperson said.

“He called for national unity and bringing all Americans together.”

In the protests in Charlottesville, V.A., a young woman was killed and 19 people were injured Saturday when a car plowed into the crowd, after the rally, which had ignited bloody clashes between white supremacists and counter-protesters.

Trump has come under fire even from members of his own party, for blaming the violence on hatred and bigotry “on many sides,” and not explicitly condemning the white extremist groups at the rally.

The president has long had a following among white supremacist groups attracted to his nationalist rhetoric on immigration and other hot-button issues.