Here’s why Nigerians are still rooting for Donald Trump

As a world power, America’s influence in the world cuts across borders. Virtually every continent has been affected – negatively or positively – by America’s policies, and Africa is not left out. Nigeria has particularly received more blows than ever from Donald Trump‘s administration policies. But that development has not deterred Nigerians from showing unreserved support for the US president.

To show their alliance is not shaky, some Nigerians went as far as holding street campaigns in support of his second term bid. The video drew the attention of America’s number one citizen who couldn’t help but appreciate the gesture; tweeting his pleasure at the event.

A parade for me in Nigeria, a great honor! pic.twitter.com/EHiSQMFvSZ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2020

Anyone would feel honoured by such a gesture, indeed. But the question remains as to why Nigerians are still rooting for a Donald Trump whose policies do not particularly favour Nigerians.

His administration’s travel ban, for instance, imposed visa restrictions on several countries, including Nigeria. In a broader sense, Trump’s visa ban could affect Nigeria-US relations as he has repeatedly told the world that Nigeria – Africa’s biggest economy – posed a risk of harbouring terrorists who may seek to enter the US.

Where do we even start to talk about how the visa ban will stop Nigerians from reuniting with their families? Also, what happens to those whose academic admissions and scholarships in various institutions in the US are already in place? Maybe, he has failed to realise that the US may emerge a loser in this policy, considering that Nigerians are among the most successful and highly educated immigrants to America. But, it is Trump.

The cutting off of funds for the United Nations Population Fund (UNPF) is another case in point and this affects Nigeria in more ways than one.

The US is considered the largest supporter and donor of the UNPF, and the loss of that kind of support has affected the organisation’s ability to send resources to beneficiary countries like Nigeria. A recent report revealed that Nigerian non-governmental organisations had low supplies of family planning products as an indirect result of the US’ pulling of funds.

More recently, Trump’s administration is believed to be behind the hitches on the road to Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala being chosen as the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

Nigerians, who were already celebrating Okonjo-Iweala as the likely DG of WTO, received news revealing the Trump administration had blocked her appointment. According to the administration, the position “must be led by someone with real, hands-on experience in the field”.

But all that – including his religious affiliations – is not going to stop Trump supporters in Nigeria.

“… in a January Pew Research poll… Nigeria ranked as the fourth-highest globally among countries whose citizens have confidence in Trump’s handling of foreign affairs, behind only the Philippines, Israel, and Kenya.” Quartz Africa.

The huge support Trump enjoys from Nigerians is believed to come from his perceived political image as someone who represents conservative values, as well as his affiliation with the US Evangelicals. This resonates with the average Nigerian in a country where the population is largely conservative and highly religious.

Trump’s strong opposition to the reported killing of Christians in Northern Nigerian by the Boko-Haram sect is another perceived reason why many Nigerians support him.

Let’s see what Nigerians are saying:

Who are these ones and where were they during the #EndSARS PROTEST?



If y’all don’t get out of my face — DANNY WALTER👑 #ShoePlug (@DannyWalta) November 3, 2020

Because they support trump doesn’t mean they don’t support end sars — Ofor Chinedu Paul (@oforkelechi) November 3, 2020

Nigeria people need you, please help. Congrats in advance. — Ayemojubar 👠 (@ayemojubar) November 3, 2020

Need him for what? Don't Nigerians have their own president? — Amaka Nwadike (@AAdaChief) November 3, 2020

You're quick to post some silly parade video but turns a blind eye to the extrajudicial killings and police brutality that has been going on in Nigeria for some time now. Shame!!! — Obi Of Onitsha🇨🇦 (@Uncle_clique) November 3, 2020

Trump actually met with @MBuhari and asked him why he was killing people especially christians in Southern Kaduna, direct question. — Faunat (@dseaza) November 4, 2020