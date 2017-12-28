‘Why President Buhari will be re-elected in 2019’

A former member of the Delta House of Assembly, Hon. Essien Okiemute has said President Muhammadu Buhari would be re-elected in 2019.

He said this in an interview with The Nation published on Thursday.

He said, “President Buhari, has performed credibly well, personally I will score him excellent, because within the two and half years of his government, the president has achieved a lot, particularly the reshaping of Nigeria’s image and integrity in the international community.

“Virtually, every Nigerians are very much aware that Buhari practically inherited a collapsed economy, a very rotten and corrupt system. Resources of the country were looted and mismanaged without considering the poor masses and the future of the country. It got to a point where few corrupt individuals were becoming richer than Nigeria as a country.”

On constant Buhari criticism, Okiemute said, “It is not a surprise that the opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is always criticising President Buhari, what would you expect from PDP when their members were actually the main beneficiaries from the corrupt system of the last administration.

“Apart from the PDP, some other Nigerians still criticising Buhari, it could be that the President may have blocked their source of milking the country; certainly, they must fight back and criticise the President.

“More so, the only Nigerians that I think would criticise Buhari should be those who were benefiting from the corrupt system of the last administration. Nigerians who are doing legitimate businesses and earning legally from the last administration till now would not criticise Buhari. The only “Sin” Buhari has committed is blocking leakages and stopping the looting of Nigeria’s resources by those criticizing him now on pages of newspaper.

Then he adds, “You will agree with me that President Buhari has not done anything wrong to attract such unnecessary criticism. Evidently, President Buhari is enjoying the supports of Nigerians because of his good intentions toward the country. He is repositioning the country to greatness. Nobody can instigate Nigerians against the present government of Buhari, such attempts would definitely fail.”

“I can assure you that by the end of 2018, when Buhari’s achievement must have been unveiled, most of the persons criticising him now would turn around to praise him“.

What we think: Hon Okiemute should first understand that it is not only Nigerians “who were benefitting” from a corrupt system that criticise President Buhari.

President Buhari did not understand the system before asking for the people’s votes and most of the promises he made then are still hanging.

Also, President Buhari is constantly criticised because his administration keeps referring to the failures of the Goodluck Jonathan administration and insist on not doing their jobs.

There is no progress – it is more than two years running now.