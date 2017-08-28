[The Injustice Blog] Why the Imo State Government MUST answer for the death of a future leader

Military officers acting under the instructions of the Imo State Government, on Saturday, August 26, 2017, shot dead a ten-year-old boy Somtochukwu Ibeanusi during the forceful demolition of the Owerri Main Market, popularly known as Eke-Ukwu in Owerri.

The boy had gone to the market to help his parents pack out their goods but soldiers were there – shooting sporadically to disperse protesting groups.

The demolition could have been conducted in a more peaceful manner, but the government of the “people” believed that exerting force on its citizens is the best way.

Despite a subsisting court injunction, the governor of the state who swore to uphold the rule of law went against the rule of law through the flagrant disregard of the court order and moved bulldozers into the market.

The insanity that pervades our society has made the death of the boy something “normal” as a result, we all move on without showing our anger to that evil development.

The governor through the demolition order is responsible for the untimely death of the ten-year-old boy; as a result, he must bear the full responsibility of that and tender an unreserved apology to the family and make necessary compensations.

Somtochukwu’s life has the same value as that of Okorocha’s son. As a result, justice must be done to his memory while the military officers involved in the atrocity be brought to book.