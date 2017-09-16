Why we banned the activities of IPOB – Umahi

Chairman of the Southeast Governors forum and Governor of Ebonyi, Dave Umahi Saturday, said the governors of the region had to proscribe activities of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to put an end to the impending crisis in the region.

Highlights:

Umahi said the Leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu was gradually losing control of the situation and the group – and the proscription has achieved the desired result.

was gradually losing control of the situation and the group – and the proscription has achieved the desired result. IPOB has lost its original ideal by causing unnecessary tension and killings in the Southeast.

The Military did not attack IPOB on Sunday as claimed by Mr Kanu adding that it was the IPOB members who threw bottles and stones on Military officers who were passing.

“…Soldiers were passing on the way when IPOB members started throwing stones and other objects on them and it sparked off the clash between the group and the military.

The lives of Northerners and all non-indigenes in the state and zone must be guaranteed at all times warning that security agencies have been directed to deal decisively with anyone that tries to cause a breach of the peace.

The Governor called on youth to stop insulting President Muhammadu Buhari and leaders of the country as according to him was very bad.

The Northern Governors will soon visit the Southeast, a visit which will also be replicated by the Southeast Governors to the North as a means of fostering unity in the country.

Majority of Igbos do not want secession from Nigerian but to be treated fairly and justly in the county.

Injustice or marginalisation should not be a reason to talk about secession maintaining that dialogue should be the best way to resolve and redress all differences.

The Egwu Eke II (Python dance II) was never targeted at IPOB but intended to curb rising incidents of crime especially kidnapping and armed robbery in the state.