Wizkid and I have settled our misunderstanding – Samklef

Nigerian music producer, Samklef, also a singer, has said he is no longer at war with Wizkid.

He said this in an interview with Punch, saying it was, however, impossible for Wizkid to write his story without mentioning his name.

Some time ago in 2015, it was in the news that music producer, Samklef, was bitter at Wizkid because he refused to acknowledge the part he (Samklef) played in his life.

He said, “I am part of Wizkid’s history whether he likes it or not and he cannot write his story without mentioning my name. I have always respected Wizkid’s hustle from day one. He has a strong will. So far so good, we have settled the misunderstanding between us in 2015 after one of my trips from America. We are all busy now, so I am no longer worried about whatever people say because, at the end of the day, we all have our journey in life and success is the most important thing. I am no longer bitter at Wizkid, the past is gone.”

