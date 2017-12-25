Wizkid joins Davido to perform “Fia” at #WizkidTheConcert

Nigerian singers, Davido and Wizkid, who had been thought to be at loggerheads were seen performing together at the latter’s concert, #WizkidTheConcert.

Wizkid joined Davido to perform “Fia” at the concert which took place December 24 at Eko Hotel, Lagos.

We would recall that Davido, while receiving his award at The Future Awards Africa 2017, had said that he is not fighting anyone in the industry as many believe.

Also at the concert, Wizkid pledged N10 million to a youngster who came on stage to show some rap skills.

RT @Koksicle This kid is FIRE !!!!! #WizkidTheConcert

I'm no longer upset. Wizkid @wizkidayo signed him to Starboy and pledged 10M to help him grow. Not bad at all !!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/dxSjW0R6m8 — Y! Online (@YNaija) December 25, 2017