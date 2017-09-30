How Wizkid made history in London last night

We won’t be reaching if we said a Grammy win is imminent, will we?

Nigeria’s biggest export after crude oil is Wizkid and you can argue that with Minister Lai Mohammed if you so wish.

The starboy was due to make a debut outing at the Royal Albert Hall as part of the Albert Sessions last night and hours after his performance, what we have is another chapter of history rewritten.

With last night’s performance, Wizkid became the first African artiste to headline a show and sell out the Royal Albert Hall. The Royal Albert described Wiz as a globally adored music superstar and last night’s accomplishment has now become another feather in his hugely embellished cap.

Up until 22 September, Wizkid’s collaborative track with Drake ‘One Dance’ was the most streamed song on Spotify, a feat that earned him a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records.

The Royal Albert Hall with a capacity of a little over 5,000 filled up with fans while thousands of others streamed live on Wizkid’s Facebook page. His one-hour, standalone performance featured hit tracks from his early days in the industry to his recent days as Africa’s biggest artiste.

Of course, fans have taken to Twitter to celebrate the star and a number of them have begun to make what we describe as needless comparisons to Wiz’s fellow hitmaker, Davido who just completed his 30 billion World Tour which was a success in its own rights.

We doubt Wizkid has time on his hands for such shades but he did prove that there’s one Nigerian artiste he loves and respects and that was Wande Coal, who he called up to join him on stage as fans roared in excitement.

9/29: Wizkid bringing out Wande Coal on stage at the Royal Albert Hall. pic.twitter.com/dm7pcgE6vo — Wizkid News 🌍 (@WizkidSource) September 30, 2017

Wizkid’s performance is not the end of his Albert Sessions feature. He will also be hosting an “inspirational workshop for young people across all musical genres with the Hall’s Education & Outreach team.”

Watch him perform Jaiye Jaiye: