Wizkid makes history as the first Nigerian musician to perform at a World Tennis League event

Wizkid has added another accomplishment to his long list of successes.

Wizkid, also known as Ayo Balogun, will make history as the first Nigerian musician to play in a World Tennis League event.

On the 19th of December 2022, the World Tennis League will begin, and he’ll perform with other industry heavyweights like NeYo, Armin van Buuren, and more.

The Grammy Award-winning musician has announced that he will perform the following day, on December 20, 2022.

The event will take place in Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena.

