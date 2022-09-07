Wizkid set to release new music in 2 days

Nigerian music legend Wizkid has announced that he will be dropping a new single on Friday, September 9th, 2022. He made the announcement through his Instagram account on Wednesday, September 7th, 2022.

Fans who have been waiting for new music from the Grammy-winning artist are thrilled about the post. If the new song turns out to be owned by Wizkid rather than a featured tune, this will make it Wizkid’s first single since he released ‘Made In Lagos’ deluxe.

In 2022, Wizkid has been featured on a number of singles including artists like Chris Brown, BNXN, and DJ Tunez.

The singer won five awards at the 15th Headies Award which was held on Sunday at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, Georgia, United States.

Wizkid won two of his four awards in the album categories; Best Afrobeat Album(Made in Lagos) and Album of the year (Made in Lagos-Deluxe Edition).

His other two awards came from his single ‘Essence’ featuring Tems, winning the Best Collaboration, Best R&B Single, and Song of the year awards respectively.

Tags: ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

YNaija September 6, 2022

Another Win for Tems as she’s set to receive the BMI Impact Award

At an event slated for the Savoy Hotel in London on October 3, Nigerian Afrobeats musician Tems will receive the ...

YNaija September 5, 2022

Wizkid with the most nominations at the 2022 Headies Awards: See the complete list of winners

The 15th Headies Awards took place on September 4, 2022, in Atlanta, USA. The Emmy-nominated actor Anthony Anderson and award-winning ...

YNaija September 2, 2022

Asake releases tracklist for his debut album, ‘Mr Money With The Vibe’

The tracklist for Asake’s upcoming first album, “Mr Money With the Vibe,” has been released. He made the announcement on ...

YNaija August 30, 2022

“The Music carry me where I no know” – Tems on her recent wins

BET award-winning Nigerian artist, Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems has written about her music career reaching heights she could ...

YNaija August 29, 2022

MTV 2022 VMAs: Complete list of winners

On August 28, the MTV Video Music Awards were held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Among the ...

Joshua Ononose August 26, 2022

Rema’s “Calm Down” remix with Selena Gomez has arrived

Fans can now “calm down” because Rema and Selena Gomez’s remix of “Calm Down” is now streaming as of Friday, ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail