Is the Groovy and Phyna ship sinking? #BBNaijaS7

After revealing to Bella and Chizzy that she is tired of being the first to apologize for any mistakes they may have, Phyna has decided to put Groovy to the test.

The Groophy ship recently struck an iceberg, and it now seems to be sinking more quickly than the Titanic. Although the two have argued in the past, the present disagreement started when Groovy tried to prepare food for himself. Phyna did not appreciate this.

According to Phyna, she shared her concern, but Groovy dismissed it as a problem.

Phyna spoke to Bella and Chizzy individually, but her story remained the same. Phyna claims that Groovy lost his cool after hearing her response to his complaint, and he then snubbed her in the middle of the night. He stopped sleeping in her bed and started packing his possessions from the locker they shared.

This upset Phyna because she felt Groovy owed her a conversation in which he conveyed his displeasure. She cited past occasions when she had made sure to get in touch with him and cheer him up when he was in a bad mood. She also talked about how she immediately apologized after realizing she might have behaved inappropriately the week before while intoxicated.

After she had emptied her heart out, Bella and Chizzy both suggested that Phyna meet Groovy to express herself, but she is adamantly opposed to doing so because she feels that she has been the bigger person for a while and does not want Groovy to get used to it. She talked about past relationships where she had felt humiliated since she had always apologized first.

Is the Groovy and Phyna ship sinking? We are all watching to see.