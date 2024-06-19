Wizkid, Tems, Rema, and Burna Boy at the Louis Vuitton Fashion Show

Rema at the Louis Vuitton Fashion Show

Some Nigerian stars supported the Louis Vuitton Fashion Show as Pharrell Williams, the Creative Director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear, revealed his Spring/Summer 2025 Men’s Collection.

The Paris Fashion Week, which began on June 18 and will extend till June 23, saw Louis Vuitton models walk the stage, as did Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold, who closed the show with his performance.

There were many stars at the Louis Vuitton Fashion Show. Still, all eyes were on the Nigerian musicians, namely Adekunle Gold, Tems, Rema, Wizkid, and Burna Boy, who graced the occasion in stunning designer outfits to see the work of Pharrell Williams in person.

Burna Boy and Didier Drogba
