Wunmi Toriola’s “Queen Lateefah” Official Trailer Out Ahead of Cinema Release on September 27

Nollywood actress Wunmi Toriola has released the official trailer of “Queen Lateefah,” a comedy film, to whet Nigerians’ appetite ahead of the film’s release on September 27.

Wunmi Toriola has risen to greater heights as she wraps up the production of her upcoming film “Queen Lateefah,” which happens to be her first cinematic production.

“Queen Lateefah” is directed by Adeoluwa Owu, the director of the blockbuster movie “A Tribe Called Judah.” Wunmi Toriola also shared executive producer credits with Judith Audu-Foght and Open Ajayi.

The movie stars Kunle Remi, Nancy Isime, Femi Adebayo, Elvina Ibru, Gbugbemi Ejeye, Enioluwa, Bimbo Manuel, Broda Shaggi, Lateef Adedimeji, KieKie, and more.

