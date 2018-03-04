Ycee takes ‘L’ of life | See our top 10 viral tweets from last week

Viral tweets just make Twitter utterly delightful; so we thought to curate our top 10 (there’s a bonus and then some) from last week. Some of the tweets will have you shedding a tear; others will make you bowl over with laughter; altogether they’ll give you an idea about what Twitter talked about during the week.

Just doing our job

Our shameless Minister

How to Encourage Reading

This River is Terrible

Foreign Accents Syndrome

Arsene Wenger ooo

The fear of bum bum is the …

More Taxes? Show Receipts

Life is a Party

Text or Call?

SOME MORE…

Whaat?

Time for a Bigger Bet

Yahaya can’t stay home

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

The Thread: “Polished” “Professionalism redefined” | This is the best Police unit in all Nigeria

The Thread: Top 10 viral tweets of the week

The Thread: “Keep the 100k as collateral” | TwitterNG shares hilarious tips on how to exact revenge on a lying debtor