Ycee takes ‘L’ of life | See our top 10 viral tweets from last week

Viral tweets just make Twitter utterly delightful; so we thought to curate our top 10 (there’s a bonus and then some) from last week. Some of the tweets will have you shedding a tear; others will make you bowl over with laughter; altogether they’ll give you an idea about what Twitter talked about during the week.

Just doing our job

Dear Nigerian, please the doctor is not a messenger of the Devil. Our job is to keep you healthy, that includes telling you what you're currently suffering from. Don't go and give testimony and say…

They gave me an evil report… Which evil report? pic.twitter.com/5cGOjtabkv — Aproko Doctor (@bobbege) February 28, 2018

Our shameless Minister

Minister of health is receiving someone who went for a medical trip abroad. LMFAOOOOOOOOOO. Shamelessness — Mr. Jack Robinson (@jackdre02) March 1, 2018

How to Encourage Reading

When someone hasn't read a classic book, I always try to say "Oh! What a treat you have ahead of you!" rather than "I can't believe you haven't read this!" because no one wants to be shamed into reading. We should lead with our delight in literature, not our pretentiousness. — Joy (@joynessthebrave) March 1, 2018

This River is Terrible

This is a river of blood in Syria. But it won’t make much of a difference to most , as it is not London or Paris. Feel devastated by the killing of innocent children.

Heard an account of a child saying “ Can’t wait to die because God has food for us” pic.twitter.com/FMMVGfQNfU — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) February 27, 2018

Foreign Accents Syndrome

Chimamamda Adichie don't fake accent, Soyinka, Davido, Flavour, Okonjo Iweala, it's one yeye somebody, they're paying 50 thousand at Dream FM that will be forming Jim Beglin on air , lol , iberibe. — Kelz (@kelzEzieke) February 27, 2018

Arsene Wenger ooo

It’s very important to know when to come and be going. — #27 (@falzthebahdguy) March 1, 2018

The fear of bum bum is the …

I was jejely walking to bustop this morning o… Only for one woman to drive past me, whine down and said 'Ewo bo se n re Idi, bi won shey ma n gba Oko oloko niyen' (see how she is shaking her butt, that's how they snatch people's husbands) and zoomed off

I'm still in shock pic.twitter.com/cKwkrNuhyS — March-23rd Queen 👑 (@Missturnerbecky) February 28, 2018

More Taxes? Show Receipts

On the website where you pay your taxes, there should be a link to another website showing how your taxes are spent by the Government. — Mark Essien (@markessien) February 28, 2018

Life is a Party

If you are 25 and even 30 and you haven't found ur direction in life yet…it's totally fine. Don't stop searching. The people that have the most fun aren't necessarily the people that got to the party first. 🙏🏾😊 — Ferdinand (@Burmese_Tyga) March 1, 2018

Text or Call?

Before calling me.. ask yourself .. is this textable? — Isaiah A. (@_EliteZay) February 26, 2018

SOME MORE…

Whaat?

Time for a Bigger Bet

I’m vying for political office in 2019. There is a reason I don’t bring it to twitter. I have identified my voters and 99% of them are not here. At the proper time, I will bring my campaign here for the 0.1% but for now, the work is on the streets. pic.twitter.com/jVBbFW9xR1 — Oloye Akin Alabi (@akinalabi) March 1, 2018

Yahaya can’t stay home

Pleased to announce that I have appointed Governor Yahaya Bello as the Executive Governor of Aso Rock. I see him more than Aisha these days. If I kick my leg against a stone tonight, Bello will pay me a condolence visit. pic.twitter.com/EFuH1dsy9x — Parosident Buhari (@TheMbuhari) March 1, 2018