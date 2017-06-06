The YNaija Tracklist: Aisha Buhari returns from London, says President is recuperating | NJC must suspend ‘corrupt’ judges again – Presidency | More stories

From the papers this morning – a tracklist.
Aisha Buhari returns from London, says President is recuperating – YNaija
We have no association with APDA – PDP – YNaija
Buratai orders probe of alleged sexual assault in Bama IDP camp – YNaija
Nigeria not facing constitutional crisis on account of Buhari’s absence – Presidency – YNaija
NJC must suspend ‘corrupt’ judges again – Presidency – YNaija
Nigerian prisons need reform – Kemi Olunloyo – Punch
INEC To Decide On Political Associations Seeking Registration Wednesday – Vanguard
Police name London terrorists – The Nation
Why I’m not afraid of talking — Al-Mustapha – Daily Trust
Qatar airspace ban begins as crisis grows – BBC
