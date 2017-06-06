[The Sexuality Blog]: Free Self Defense classes for women and children for five years? Sign me up

On Friday via Twitter, the Executive Director of the Nigerian non-profit, Stand To End Rape announced that it had signed a five-year partnership with a yet to named firm to offer free self-defense classes every weekend to women and children and students in Abuja and its environs.

Guys, @StandtoEndRape just got a 5 year partnership for FREE WEEKEND self-defense classes for women, children & students in Abuja. Excited! — Oluwaseun A. Osowobi (@AyodejiOsowobi) June 2, 2017

This is huge news, considering that the average Nigerian women lives below the poverty line and would ordinarily be forced to consider self-defense classes a luxury. As would the parents of many children, and primary, secondary and tertiary level students who are most at risk of sexual assault and rape from their male peers. The exact details of the arrangement will most likely be communicated in time, and we will do our best to explain in detail how to utilise this rare opportunity.

Thankfully, this new initiative Stand To End Rape has helped broker will be yet another rung in the ladder for young women and children to protect themselves against unwanted sexual attention, harassment and rape. There are so few options available to women out there. Every single opportunity needs to be celebrated.