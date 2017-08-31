The YNaija Tracklist: We don’t have power to arrest people for hate speeches – Military | Police forced my client to plead guilty, he is innocent – Kidnapper Evans’ lawyer | More stories

From the papers this morning – a tracklist.
I didn’t purchase cars for ex-Edo deputy speaker for personal use – Oshiomhole – YNaija
We don’t have power to arrest people for hate speeches – Military – YNaija
Police forced my client to plead guilty, he is innocent – Kidnapper Evans’ lawyer – YNaija
Fulani herdsmen invade Falae’s farm again – YNaija
MASSOB leader, Uwazuruike attacks, denounces Ohanaeze President – YNaija
Another suspected ritual killers’ den uncovered in Lagos – Punch
S-East Govs To Engage Kanu On IPOB’s ‘Absolute’ Demands – Vanguard
N30trn revenue scam: More companies are complying – Senate – The Nation
Mambilla power project gets $5.79bn for takeoff – Daily Trust
Blast fears over flooded Texas plant – BBC
