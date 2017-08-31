The YNaija Tracklist: We don’t have power to arrest people for hate speeches – Military | Police forced my client to plead guilty, he is innocent – Kidnapper Evans’ lawyer | More stories

From the papers this morning – a tracklist.

I didn’t purchase cars for ex-Edo deputy speaker for personal use – Oshiomhole – YNaija

We don’t have power to arrest people for hate speeches – Military – YNaija

Police forced my client to plead guilty, he is innocent – Kidnapper Evans’ lawyer – YNaija

Fulani herdsmen invade Falae’s farm again – YNaija

MASSOB leader, Uwazuruike attacks, denounces Ohanaeze President – YNaija

Another suspected ritual killers’ den uncovered in Lagos – Punch

S-East Govs To Engage Kanu On IPOB’s ‘Absolute’ Demands – Vanguard

N30trn revenue scam: More companies are complying – Senate – The Nation

Mambilla power project gets $5.79bn for takeoff – Daily Trust

Blast fears over flooded Texas plant – BBC

