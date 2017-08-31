The Thread: Twitter shuts down this man who turned Hurricane Harvey into a gender war

The “500-year” hurricane, Harvey devastated Houston Texas from Friday to Wednesday before moving on to Louisiana and Port Arthur. Americans have banded together in amazing ways throughout this time to help others less unfortunate. Until Uncle Matt decided to jump on this picture to propagate the gospel according to sexism.

See below:

Woman cradles and protects child. Man carries and protects both. This is how it ought to be, despite what your gender studies professor says pic.twitter.com/oX85v67FaY — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 28, 2017

But Twitter wasn’t having any of that and jumped down his throat:

Shut up

Can we not just appreciate a kind gesture from a gentleman WITHOUT making it a gender issue? — Sara Denman ✈ (@sara_elizzy548) August 28, 2017

I couldn't care less what side of the aisle you're on. Don't turn this tragedy into some political/gender ploy. It's called human decency. — Sara Denman ✈ (@sara_elizzy548) August 28, 2017

You’re such a hypocrite

I was going to stick w sarcasm but as an actual gender studies prof, there's just so much to unpack here, I can't help myself. THREAD! 1/ https://t.co/et7L7oClqe — Christina Wolbrecht (@C_Wolbrecht) August 29, 2017

For the record I realize the poster (who I won't tag) is a provacatuer. I don't intend to engage or convince him. This is for everyone else. — Christina Wolbrecht (@C_Wolbrecht) August 29, 2017

Ridunculous

BEAR CRADLES AND PROTECTS WOMAN. HAIR PRODUCT PROTECTS BOTH. THIS IS HOW IT OUGHT TO BE, DESPITE WHAT BEAR/SHAMPOO HATERS THINK. pic.twitter.com/IB0a9boX0b — Morty Heureuse (@BNick) August 29, 2017

Hodor cradles and protects child. Coldhands carries and protects both. This is how it ought to be, despite what your maester says. pic.twitter.com/ICtRhUP1Uz — Seb Krantz (@SebKrantz) August 29, 2017

student cradles and protects master. the force protects both. this is how it ought to be, despite what the empire/sith lords say pic.twitter.com/IJ0yKSBXeB — large marge (@legsmcgeephoto) August 30, 2017

THIS IS HOW IT OUGHT TO BE, DESPITE WHAT YOUR RACCON STUDIES PROFESSOR SAYS pic.twitter.com/UDq7cIxkqe — Jenna Mullins (@JBomb11) August 29, 2017

Woman cradles & protects man. Man babbles about aliens. This is how it ought to be, despite what Cigarette Smoking Man says#XFiles👽 pic.twitter.com/YQO4ap3JS3 — campylobacter💀 (@campyWHY) August 29, 2017

It's a good job the woman was there, otherwise the man would have had to emasculate himself by carrying the child. — Tom Evans (@TomEvansEcho) August 29, 2017

"Man carries pup. Woman carries toddler & appliances" would be an equally stupid caption. It's people working together to survive ffs pic.twitter.com/FdhX9csWyn — Illustrious Harridan (@pardymyleslong) August 29, 2017

Yeah: thanks for disrespecting all of the female fire fighters, EMTs, police officers, Life Light medics and pilots, and volunteers. (1/2) — C. Allen (@Steampunkchem) August 30, 2017

Who, by the way, are too busy rescuing whomever to remember their proper "gender roles". (2/2) — C. Allen (@Steampunkchem) August 30, 2017

what a beautiful photo that you ruined by opening your gas station glory hole mouth and inserting an opinion nobody asked for. https://t.co/qRWHUxlWHk — former mayor elijah (@elijahdaniel) August 29, 2017

Ela!