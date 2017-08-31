President Trump commends first responders in Texas

President Trump visited Texas, where Hurricane Harvey has caused historic devastation in the one week since the epic rainfalls. He made the trip to Corpus Christi with FLOTUS, Melania on Tuesday.

US President, Donald Trump has reemphasised the impact of the efforts of rescuers in the storm-rocked state of Texas. The President commended especially the essential role of first responders whom he noted their devotion has been key to the combating efforts on the effect of Hurricane Harvey.

The President made this known through his Twitter page in the early hours of Thursday. He wrote, “First responders have been doing heroic work. Their courage & devotion has saved countless lives – they represent the very best of America!”

The President has been usually cool, calm, soft-worded and compassionate since the first landfall of Hurricane Harvey on the Texas coast on Friday. He had through many tweets and several speeches expressed his deep concern and support over the disastrous incident.

