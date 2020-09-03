YNaijaBBNCoverage: The housemates’ portrayal of Ka3na brings Lucy to tears + other updates

Day 45 in the house and the drama has intensified. In recognition of how far the housemates have come in their Big Brother Naija journey, Big Brother instructed the housemates to pay tribute to the housemates that didn’t make it this far in the game.

The idea was to enact a funny portrayal of the evicted housemates, as a fun way to recognise them. This was when the Lucy–Ka3na friendship came to the fore.

Lucy did not find the joke funny

During rehearsals for the Thursday wager task presentation, housemates got to practicing the mannerism of evicted housemates and Prince displayed his best impression of Ka3na.

He joked about how Ka3na would threaten the housemates with meat. This seemed to amuse the housemates except Lucy who took exception to the joke. She began tearing up as she believed the housemates were giving Ka3na a bad name.

Lucy feels un-heard

Lucy spoke to Dorothy and Prince and explained, bitterly, how the housemates never listen to her. She still pointed at the Ka3na joke, reiterating that she didn’t find it amusing, and housemates should be remembered for their good deeds and not the un-flattery side of them.

Housemates discuss

Later on, the housemates talked about it, and although Lucy told them she preferred if they drop the meat gimmick, the rest of the housemates insisted on keeping it. They argued that it was nothing but a joke, and even when Ka3na said it, she also meant it as a joke.

Kiddwaya is still shutting Erica out

Last night Erica and Kidd had another one of their infamous conversations about Kiddwaya’s shortfall of emotions. You know, the one where Erica desperately attempts to break into Kidd’s softer side.

She expressed concerns about his reluctance to open up to her, stating that he hasn’t shown her enough of his emotions to work with. She explained that at the moment she is basically drawing conclusions based on his personality thus far, and his personality thus far has been detached. She challenged him to show his more emotive side, claiming that’s something she would love to see.

Kidd told her that he isn’t so in-tune with his feelings and he has only really being vulnerable to three people, his ex, his manager, and his friend Dj Cuppy.

Team Gold label for the win

The winners for the Red Label challenge that took place on Tuesday was announced yesterday, and team gold ended up bagging a mouth watering prize. The challenge in question comprised of three activities.

The first was the ‘Whiskey wisdom quiz game,’ and like the name suggests, it was a trivia game for the housemates who were divided into four teams.

The second was the ‘Inspiration behind the paintings’ challenge,were each team was given a white Johnny Walker statue, to paint on it as they see fit. Most creative and beautiful, wins it.

And the third was the ‘Highball collection.’ Of the three housemates in a team, two were required to go to the arena and fix a cocktail, and the other member on the same team who had been locked in the house was required to come and rate the drink.

The housemates didn’t get their results until yesterday when team gold, comprising Laycon, Vee and Nengi, were announced winners. The prize included an all expense paid trip to Scotland and a cash prize of ₦1 million each.