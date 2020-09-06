#YNaijaBBNGist: “I love you” Ozo finally professes to Nengi

What was in the alcohol last night, Am I right? From the couple dispute between Vee and Neo, to the heap of insults rained down on Laycon by Erica, last night was a whirl wind of drama.

The turn of events following last Night’s party in the Big Brother Naija house, was either a fascinating string of honest sentiments, or a bunch of drunken nonsense. And it is difficult to decide where the Ozo and Nengi conversation fits.

Earlier today, at around 2a.m, Ozo and Nengi had an intense conversation, it went something like this: “I love you, and I know I want to spend the rest of my life with you.” Ozo confessed to Nengi. That’s right Ozo finally used the L word: Love. To which Nengi responded, “Skip.”

It was difficult to discern the emotions behind the conversation from merely watching. On one hand, Nengi looked to be smitten. She could barely hide the red spot on her cheeks, as she seemed engrossed in all that Ozo was saying, and looked like she didn’t want him to stop.

On the other hand, she attempted several times to stir the conversation away from the topic, stating that she feels like Ozo is drunk, and is unaware of himself.

She also mentioned that she doesn’t know how the conversation escalated to the point of ‘I love you’ when they are not even in a relationship. But Ozo argued that he was not drunk, and he was not scared to admit his feelings. He also said he would be patient with her, but is certain that he wants to spend the rest of his life with her.

*Sigh* So what do you make of this? Is this the beginning of something new, or is this the effect of too much booze?

 

 

