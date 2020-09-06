YNaijaBBNUpdate: “Abegi” Lucy exclaims after Ebuka announced her eviction, following Erica’s unceremonious exit

Yesterday, to say the least was really exhausting, so exhausting in fact that its implications managed to spill over to today.

Most prevalent of these aftermaths is no doubt the disqualification of BBN sweetheart and actress, Erica.

After receiving her third strike for her actions last night, which Big Brother described as infringement of the rules, including bullying, Erica was unceremoniously evicted.

Following Erica’s disqualification, the Sunday Night Eviction show proceeded as scheduled. And as is customary of the live show, at least one housemate was to be evicted.

Unfortunately, Lucy was the next in line to be sent parking. She left the house without saying goodbye to anyone. “Abegi” was her last word to the housemates before walking through the door, as they tried to hug her goodbye.

Speaking to Ebuka, she stated, “I knew I would start crying if I started hugging everyone.” She also spoke about how she saw things everyone else didn’t, while in the house, like Erica’s switch from sweet girl to egotistic when she won head of house.

She admitted to having a crush on Praise from day one, but was reluctant to act on it because he stated he has a family.

It’s going to be a different dynamics in the house, seeing as the two most controversial housemates were ousted in one fell swoop, one of which was one half of a really entertaining romantic relationship.