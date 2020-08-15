YNaijaBBNGist: ‘Kiddwaya’ causes a huge fight between Erica and Wathoni

Another day in the Big Brother Naija House, another drama. Two of the ladies, this time were at each other’s throat, and if you think they fought because of a guy, you would be absolutely right.

The debacle in question was between the unlikely pair of Wathoni and Erica. And Kiddwaya seemed to be a reoccurring catalyst in the entire implosion.

On Friday evening, while the housemates conversed in the garden about chasing a crush, Nengi said if she likes someone she would chase the person persistently, Erica on the other hand stated that she doesn’t like chasing guys cause it would make them feel too proud.

Just then Wathoni chipped in stating: “Kidd, you know you didn’t chase any girl here right?” To which Kidd replied “Yeah I don’t chase girls.”

Erica immediately felt disrespected by Wathoni’s comment and confronted her about it. She asked Wathoni what her point was, to which Wathoni downplayed the matter.

A few moments later

Later that night, Erica would confront Wathoni to ask her if they had a problem and why she always feels the need to throw subtle shades at her. Wathoni gave no response to the question, she simply stated that she has a son, and is too busy thinking of a way to make money for her and her child to be beefing anyone.

This didn’t cut it for Erica, as she went on a tirade, hauling insults at her, as the rest of the housemates looked on. It was a very tense affair, Erica’s voice filled the room.

Kiddwaya and Erica

“I think from now on, we should strictly be friends.” Erica to Kidd.

Later that night, Kiddwaya and Erica had a lengthy conversation in the head of house lounge.

Erica told Kidd that he always makes her look foolish and feels like he doesn’t have her back. She explained that when he agreed with Wathoni that he doesn’t chase girls, she felt disrespected. Her concern was that Wathoni always makes it seem like she has an issue with her, because of a guy; ‘Kiddwaya.’

Kidd reassured her that although he doesn’t indulge the housemates in their drama, he will always have her back.

He told Erica that she shouldn’t let Wathoni or anyone else come in between them or disrupt their vibe. Through out the conversation, she was clearly emotional. In the end, however, they kissed and made up.