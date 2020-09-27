YNaijaBBNOp-ed: Meet #BBNaija finalist, the dark-horse Laycon

The most awe-inspiring grass to grace story of the Big Brother Naija’s show can be found in the journey of none other than rapper/singer/songwriter Laycon.

Laycon’s time in the house has been arguably the most interesting considering how it all began. And his rise to superstar status has been nothing short of fascinating.

Donning a Michael Jackson type jacket outfitted with different coloured light bulbs, Laycon introduced himself to the world on Big Brother opening night, looking like the human version of a Christmas tree. But it is his outstanding appearance that drew so much attention to him, and till this day that attention only seems to be growing.

Day one alone for this housemate and he was already the butt of the joke amongst fans. Not only was he ridiculed for his flashy outfit, he was also made fun of for looking out of place. Laycon was not your typical light skin, hunky looking, gorgeous contestant, we’ve become accustomed to expecting in this show.

Matter of fact, he was the opposite in most regards. While he still is handsome in his own right, you wouldn’t necessarily describe him as a beefcake like Eric, Prince, or Kiddwaya, and he didn’t have the near angelic look of Ozo, he just appeared to be a scrawny looking dreaded fellow who found himself on the wrong side of town.

Yet, it wouldn’t be long till the audience was able to look past this and fall in love with his intellect, and his talent. Merely communicating with the rest of the housemates in the first two days of the show, fans and fellow housemates could tell that this guy was special, and his run on the show only proved this.

His stay in the house would be riddled with the sorts of jaw-dropping drama. For the most part, he was involved in a love triangle, where he seemed to get the short end of the stick.

His love for Erica, which he professed to her time and time again was unfortunately for him not reciprocated, but instead afforded to Kiddwaya, and it had him down and depressed for a while, especially since he had to watch his love interest get cosy with someone else.

Fortunately, he was able to recover from his slum and bounced back up. He decided to give Erica some space for his own sanity. For a while, this worked until revelations were made to the housemates that Laycon had been going around telling everyone that Erica tried to kiss him.

This did not go well with the actress and on one drunken night, she went on a tirade and used all sorts of derogatory comment on Laycon; amongst other things. This ultimately led to her disqualification and since then its been a toxic back and forth between Icons (Laycon’s fan base) vs Elites (Erica’s fan base).

With all this, you would think his brand would be semi-smeared at the very least, but everything revolving around the singer, whether it’s a hashtag mocking the looks of his dressing, whether it’s being on the wrong side one of the most aggressive fan base out there, or whether he is shedding light on his SC genotype, Laycon’s following only seems to be growing.

This 26-year-old rapper from Lagos began a music career at an early age and spent some of his time in his alma mater, University of Lagos (UNILAG), harnessing his talent. His song Fierce featuring Reminisce was able to sit in the MTV base top 10 charts for over six weeks. However, it is his appearance in the BBN show that skyrocketed the number of streams and airways the song is currently getting.

He is easily the favourite to win the grand prize and chances are he will most likely emerge the winner.