YNaijaBBNUpdate: Laycon emerges as winner of the Big Brother Naija show

The highly anticipated finale of the Big Brother Naija lock-down season sent shock waves through the entire country as rapper/singer/songwriter Laycon was pronounced the winner.

For an hour and a half, Nigerians held their breath in suspense of who would be announced the winner. Fortunately for Laycon he managed to garner the most votes all week long and ultimately took home the N85 million.

Runners-up

In a bottom up count down style, the housemates were eliminated one after the other as we inched closer to the two finalists.

First to be evicted was Vee, who disclosed to Ebuka on stage how she is excited to let her fans lead the way in creating a media career for herself. Neo followed suit registering as the fourth housemate standing. He told Ebuka he was going to take things easy and see what path his future holds.

Nengi was next, as Ebuka delivered the heart breaking news that she wasn’t making the top 2. She claimed to see her eviction coming, and made mention of focusing on her business and advancing her tuition.

The two finalist Laycon and Dorothy waited in knee buckling tension till they were called on stage after which Ebuka revealed Laycon as the winner.

The Live show

The electrifying show began with a performance from the upcoming highlife band The Caveman, followed by a performance by popular young afro pop star Fireboy.

Rema was the next singer in the performance line up, as he dazzled the virtual audience with his hybrid sound. Moments later Fireboy graced the stage for a second time performing two songs from his recently released album Apollo.

To cap off the performances, Mayor of Lagos, Mayorkun, and leader of the 30bg gang, Davido, presented a delightful and enthralling performance of their hit collabo Betty Butter. After which Davido delivered a solo performance of his hit new single FEM.

Big Brother’s flattering remarks

Prior to the first eviction, Big Brother celebrated his finalist with some encouraging words, and remarks that would make even the toughest hearts melt.

He began with Nengi, referring to her as as a go getting queen, whom he further described as calm and graceful.

Next up was Neo who Big brother called the Oracle (his popular name on social media). He praised Neo for bringing in an infectious positive vibe to the house.

Dorathy was next and Big brother promised to remember by her beautiful smile and laughter.

Big Brother equated Laycon to the light-jacket he wore on the premiere night of the show, captivating. He made mention of how Laycon found a family in place of the friends he sought after when he stepped foot into house.

And last but not least, Biggie addressed Vee whom he described as an individual who unapologetically speaks her mind.