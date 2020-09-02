YNaijaBBNUpdate: #EricaIsMe highlights one other issue Nigerian women face

With social media housing the most recognised platforms for people to tell their stories, the everyday struggles of the average person is becoming increasingly glaring.

A demographic that has used this platform extensively to maximise the exposure their stories get are women. We could literally understand concepts like feminism, equality, human rights from social media – when we sieve the jargons from the ‘truth’.

Now that social media has everyone’s attention, a lot of brave women are using this tool to get people to listen to them. For now, the discussion is how prejudices come to the fore when a woman rejects a man’s advances.

This same issue is unfolding right in front of our screens. Erica in the Big Brother Naija house has come under a lot of fire for choosing Kiddwaya over Laycon.

She has been called a gold digger, a liar, and other names some BBN audience think is the best way to describe her.

From friends, family, and even from one’s very own conscience, there sometimes exists an alien influence that makes it seem as though choosing a certain partner over another is the worst decision in existence.

In almost, if not all stages of a lady’s life, she is met with a sort of scrutiny that comes from rejecting a man’s advances.

From guys using the b-word on girls who reject their advances, to girls who berate their friends for rejecting that one guy all of them believe to be the hot cake, to parents who are completely livid that their daughter would say no to their preferred suitor.

This has been a huge issue for almost every Nigerian girl there is. The freedom of ladies to choose the partner they want is lost on the entire culture.

Fortunately, the Erica and Laycon situation in the house has shed some light on this. And although not all stories are similar, a lot of ladies on Twitter are recalling the tough time they faced at the hands of an annoyingly consistent admirer, and/or the scrutiny that ensued.

The #Ericaisme trend is giving a lot of women a chance to share their struggle synonymous with what Erica is currently going through.

What is your story?