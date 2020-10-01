#YNaijaSportsExtra: UCL draws pit Ronaldo against Messi in the group stages

What teams are your squad up against? Is the dreaded question that follows the conclusions of the annual UEFA Championship League draws.

As we’ve seen in the past, the group stages of the UCL is the first determinant to your team’s success on their road to UEFA championship glory. This draw is incredibly pivotal as being in a tough group can spell disaster for your team.

However, if your team is fortunate, they could be bundled in a not so challenging group. But, the fact that the 24 teams that eventually make it to the UEFA championship tournament are the very best across Europe almost ascertains that your favorite team is going to be up against some stiff competition from the get go.

For this year, it’s a straight up head to head battle against the two best players in football. Ronaldo’s Juventus has been thrust into the same group as Messi’s Barcelona. It’s a clash of the titans, and the football gods don’t want to keep us waiting on this one.

Other interesting lineups include: Manchester United against Paris Saint German in the same group and Bayern Munich and Athletico Madrid sharing an all interesting table and we just love to see it.

Group A
1 FC Bayern Munich
2 Atletico Madrid
3 FC Salzburg
4 Lokomotiv Moskva

Group B
1 Real Madrid
2 Shakhtar Donetsk
3 Inter Milan
4 Mönchengladbach

Group C
1 FC Porto
2 Manchester City
3 Olympiacos FC
4 Marseille

Group D
1 Liverpool FC
2 AFC Ajax
3 Atalanta BC
4 Midtjylland

Group E
1 Sevilla FC
2 Chelsea
3 FC Krasnodar
4 Stade Rennais

Group F
1 FC Zenith
2 Borussia Dortmund
3 S S Lazio
4 Club Brugge

Group G
1 Juventus
2 Barcelona
3 FC Dynamo Kyiv
4 Ferencváros

Group H
1 PSG
2 Manchester United
3 RB Leipzig
4 İstanbul Başakşehir

This season is going to see much more fun that we imagine. Football is really back!

