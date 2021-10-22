Young Nigerian Graduate In Search Of A Job? Don’t Miss #FCMBFlexxtern Season Five!

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has commenced the fifth edition of its #FCMBFlexxtern contest!  

The online contest (www.fcmb.com/Flexxtern) is designed for youths between 18 and 30 years. It will run between October 15 and 30, 2021 and offers young Nigerian graduates the opportunity to gain work experience through an internship which could eventually lead to full employment in reputable organisations. 

Group Head, Corporate Affairs of FCMB, Mr. Diran Olojo, who disclosed this in a statement released by the bank recently, said, “The #FCMBFlexxtern programme is another platform for Nigerian youths to demonstrate their talent and determination to take leadership positions. We realise that many youths have what it takes to succeed if given access to mentoring, training and practical knowledge. We are excited that the #FCMBFlexxtern initiative has become a catalyst to fast-track the development of a new generation of professionals and leaders.” 

He said nearly 100 young graduates have benefitted since the programme’s inception in 2016, with several of them doing very well in their chosen careers.  

How To Participate In #FCMBFlexxtern 5 

  • Upload a 45-second video on YouTube using the hashtag #FCMBFlexxtern5, explaining why you are the best candidate for the internship opportunity 
  • Visit the page www.fcmb.com/Flexxtern, click “Participate”, fill the registration form and include the link to your YouTube video. 
  • Share the link to your entry and invite them to vote for you! The more votes you get, the higher your chances of qualifying for the next stage! 

(To see a detailed video of how to participate, just click https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x5t7onLtUw8

FCMB has partnered with some of Nigeria’s leading companies on this year’s #FCMBFlexxtern initiative, including Insight PublicisMain OneActiveEdge Technologies LimitedProshare, Big Cabal Media, Lumenave International LimitedTISV DigitalSignal Alliance Technology Holding and Youth Empowerment Foundation. Others are Big Cabal MediaTerragonWragby Business SolutionsDarway CoastA4&T Power SolutionsTender Hearts Foundation and Mitimeth among others. 

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) is a member of FCMB Group Plc, Nigeria’s leading and most diversified financial holding company with subsidiaries that are market leaders in their respective segments. The bank has built a strong base in various sectors of the nation’s economy by consistently offering cutting-edge solutions to its customers across segments. 

