WHO vows cultural overhaul after Ebola sexual abuse scandal | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you may have missed out on:

WHO vows cultural overhaul after Ebola sexual abuse scandal

The World Health Organization has promised to overhaul its culture and operations in the wake of a sexual abuse and exploitation scandal involving many of its workers during the 2018-2020 Ebola response in the Democratic Republic of Congo. – The New Humanitarian reports.

Ghana president calls for tolerance as parliament considers anti-LGBT+ law

Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo on Thursday emphasised the need for civil debate and tolerance as parliament works towards a vote on a controversial bill that would make it a crime to be gay, bisexual or transgender. – Reuter report.

DRC schoolchildren storm parliament over striking teachers’ pay

Hundreds of schoolchildren have stormed the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s (DRC) parliament building, demanding the government raise teachers’ pay to end a strike that has stopped lessons for more than two weeks. – Today reports

Eswatini protests: Nurses refuse to treat police after colleagues shot

Nurses in Eswatini are refusing to treat police officers as they accuse them of shooting colleagues during a pro-democracy rally on Wednesday. – BBC reports.

Nigerian official says new leader of ISIL-linked group killed

Nigerian security forces have killed the new leader of an ISIL (ISIS)-linked group blamed for killing hundreds in Nigeria and neighbouring West African countries, a senior security official has said. – Aljazeera reports.