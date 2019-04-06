Zamfara to recruit 1,700 local charmers to fight insecurity, Court orders Nnamdi Kanu’s arrest and other stories that made the headlines this week

Here are top stories that drove conversation during the week:

Zamfara to recuit 1,700 local charmers to fight insecurity

The Zamfara State Government has said it will recruit 1,700 local charmers in addition to the 8,500 members of Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) recruited earlier to address security challenges in the state.

The state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy, Alhaji Bello Dankande, said this in Gusau Wednesday, at a security meeting with traditional rulers, Fulani leaders and local government council chairmen in the state.

Court orders Nnamdi Kanu’s arrest

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday ordered the arrest of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, and directed that his trial on charges of treasonable felony should proceed in his absence. The judge,Justice Binta Nyako, whose decision was anchored on the provisions of Section 352(4) of the Administrative of Criminal Justice Act, 2015, said Kanu had failed to appear in court since April 25, 2017 without any reasonable explanation.

Court nullifies Adeleke’s candidacy

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory has nullified the candidacy of a senator, Ademola Adeleke, as the flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party in the September 2018 gubernatorial elections. The court, presided by Othman Musa, made the decision after it ruled that Mr Adeleke failed to prove in court that he graduated from a secondary school, as required by section 177 of the Nigerian constitution.

Appeal court affirms gov. Kayode Fayemi’s election

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has upheld the victory of Kayode Fayemi of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the last governorship election held in Ekiti.

A three-man panel of the court, in judgment a moment ago, dismissed the appeal by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate in the election. Kolapo Olusola for lacking in merit.

Osinbajo blames past government for Nigeria’s lack of progress

The major problem facing Nigeria is lack of integrity on the part of its leaders, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said. Osinbajo said the ugly trend reared its head more especially with past leadership of the country. He made these remarks while speaking at the 11th colloquium of the All Progressives Congress (APC) leader, Bola Tinubu, on Thursday.

Court dismisses suit seeking to cancel Adamawa guber election

Justice Abdulazeez Waziri of the Yola High Court has dismissed a case brought by the candidate of the Movement for the Restoration and Defence of Democracy (MRDD), Eric Theman, seeking cancellation of the Adamawa governorship election.

The judge dismissed the case for lack of evidence. Theman had argued that the Adamawa governorship election should be cancelled and a fresh election held because his party’s logo was omitted by the electoral commission, INEC, on the ballot papers.

Tribunal dismisses Ononoghen’s no-case submission

The Code of Conduct Tribunal has dismissed a no-case application brought by the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen.

Onnoghen had earlier on Friday dismissed charges of false asset declaration against him as “useless and invalid”, saying the Code of Conduct Bureau failed to follow its standard operations procedure in raising the charges.

Boko Haram set Chibok village on fire

According to TheCable, suspected Boko Haram insurgents again attacked a community in Chibok local government area of Borno state. The attack comes three days after the insurgents burnt houses in Gatamwarwa ward, Chibok.

“They came in through Sambisa forest at about 7pm and they have been setting the village on fire,” a Chibok resident told TheCable.

Lagos police surrenders to public pressure, names alleged killers of Kolade Johnson

The Nigeria Police Force on Tuesday bowed to pressure from the public by publishing the names and photographs of the alleged killers of Kolade Johnson who was gunned down in Mangoro area of Lagos on Sunday. The police identified the suspects as Inspector Olalekan Ogunyemi and Sergeant Godwin Orji both attached to the Anti-Cultism Squad.

Amaechi loses LGA to Wike

Following the commencement of collation in Rivers state, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has announced results from three local government areas at the collation centre in Port Harcourt.

The minister of Transportation and former governor of Rivers, Rotimi Amaechi who allegedly supports the candidate of the African Action Congress, AAC, lost his local government, Ikwerre, to the incumbent governor and gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Nyesom Wike.