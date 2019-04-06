We are keeping tabs on Bobrisky’s next movie ‘Bobrisky In Love’ and here’s what we know

It’s understandable if you are exhausted by Bobrisky‘s omnipresence in Nigerian pop culture and, from the look of things, they aren’t taking their foot off the pedal soon. During the week Anita Joseph posted a clip of her and Bobrisky in Enugu on Instagram, having fun and indulging in light banter. Although Joseph didn’t state explicitly that they were in the Coal City to shoot a film, recent movie set photos indicates that Bob is returning back to acting.

Bob is no longer a greenhorn in Nollywood, having made their debut in the 2017 Yoruba movie Ojuloge Obirin and was just recently featured in the Beverly Naya colourism documentary Skin. Titled Bobrisky In Love, the movie is directed by Ken Steve Anuka (Order of the Ring) and here’s a clip of Bob on the movie set posted by Anuka on Instagram. And yes, Bob does subtly serve face!

From the title of the movie, it only makes sense Bobrisky will take up a lead role. Anita Joseph and Queen Nwokoye are starring alongside them, and I can’t wait to see what the plot details is all about.

