Zee World unveils exciting lineup for 2020

Nigeria’s popular entertainment channel, Zee World, has announced its new programme lineup on its channel, available on DStv channel 166 and GOtv channel 25. The event, which held in Lagos, revealed upcoming programs include the return of popular shows like Gangaa 2 and Married Again Season 2; as well as the launch of new exciting series such as Lady Luck and Amma in November this year.

 “Zee World enjoys a tremendous following in Nigeria and has undoubtedly become an African entertainment success story. We look forward to once again bringing the best that Bollywood has to offer to our Nigerian audience,” comments Harish Goyal, CEO Zee Africa and Asia Pacific. Goyal added, “Viewers can look forward to the premiere of four new shows in early 2020. These are Deception; Jodha & Akbar; Snatched; and Ring of Fire.

According to the showcase, Lovers of nouveau drama will revel in the 4 new series, coming in November, with Amma, as it takes viewers on the journey of Zeenat, a strong and bold woman whose mission is to fight for her community’s freedom against the British rule.

Lady Luck, tells the tale of a bright girl, Bhoomi, who, at the end of her school career, and looking forward to entering the workplace, must contend with the age-old tradition of becoming a stay-at-home wife.

As for fan favourites, Gangaa 2, and Married again Season 2; viewers can now look forward to watching the riveting love stories of the resilient characters in each series unfold.  Will Gangaa and Sagar’s relationship stand the test of time? Can Raj and Diyya rekindle an old love with odds against them?

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Sponsor September 19, 2019

Ireti Doyle, Wale Ojo, Ruby Akubeze, AY, Ayo Mogaji, Ifan Micheals dazzle on the Red Carpet of ‘Kasanova’ Premiere

The Kasanova is on the loose! And no one can stop him. Wednesday, the 11th of August saw the premiere ...

Sponsor September 18, 2019

Second time’s the charm at love for Ireti Doyle and Wale Ojo in new blockbuster ‘Kasanova’

Love conquers all in Fojo Media’s new romantic-comedy ‘Kasanova’ staring Ireti Doyle, Wale Ojo, Toyin Abrahams, AY, Odunlade Adekola and ...

Sponsor September 17, 2019

New Show Alert: Ndanitv’s F.O.M.O premieres this September

F.O.M.O is a brand new web series coming to your screens this September. The show explores the complexities of friendships ...

Sponsor September 16, 2019

Stay ALAT this December with Africa’s first fully digital bank

In recent years, research has shown that digital platforms remain a rising factor due to synergies of qualitative data, flexibility, ...

Bernard Dayo September 13, 2019

Glitz, glamour as inaugural class of MultiChoice Talent Factory Academy graduates

History was made on Thursday as the inaugural set of students of the MultiChoice Talent Factory West Africa Academy graduated ...

Bernard Dayo September 11, 2019

Check out the official trailer for amazing comedy ‘Three Thieves’ starring Frank Donga, Koye Kere-Ekun and Shawn Faqua

Film production, marketing and distribution company, Trino Motion pictures is set to release its second feature film Three Thieves, directed ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail