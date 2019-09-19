Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their funny rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. Here are the ones we saw today:

People that only use their eyes to drive are the problem we have on our roads because inside rain they start to drive like sardines — Williams Wale (@WilliamsWayle) September 19, 2019

Scenes where a Muslim or Ifa Priest starts “preaching” in a bus filled with Christians. That is when they’ll understand how ridiculous it is to invade people’s space with divine noise. — Ada Nwoke (@okemzuruoke) September 19, 2019

Remember the guy who was asking for 10k rts for a date with his Twitter crush who’s in Ghana?

Lol turns out it was a catfish account Mans was ready to enter night bus to Accra expecting to meet Cinderella…not knowing he was going to meet Nana Kwame when he drops at Circle😩 — Tega🔥 (@ehte_) September 19, 2019

why do people “hmm” your tweet then go off to discuss it on their timeline? Like you want me to see your reply but you want me to chase you for it, I dey toast you ni? — Slay Queen (@duchesskk) September 19, 2019

The CBN policy will affect churches die. All the offerings, tithes and seeds sowed on Sunday have to be deposited on Monday in the bank. Apostle must hear this — IKECHUKWU (@iykimo) September 19, 2019