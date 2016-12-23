2017 budget: N1.05bn allocated for Buhari, Osinbajo’s foreign trips

The 2017 appropriation bill before the National Assembly has revealed that N1.05bn has been budgeted for foreign trips of President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the State House headquarters

A breakdown reveals that Buhari’s international travels and transport will gulp N739.487m; Osinbajo’s will cost N218.296m; while the State House Headquarters will spend N97.208m on the same item.

For foodstuffs, the President and the Vice President are expected to spend N168.45m while the State House N53.49m.

The Office of the Chief of Staff to the President will also get N1.152m for foodstuffs and catering materials’ supplies.

