30 Never-Before-Seen photos of Linda Ikeji’s Banana Island mansion

“My name is Linda Ikeji. I’m a blogger. I’m 35 years old and I have never… never ever in my life slept with a man for money. Not only have I never done it, I have never even considered it… and here I am with a house that cost me over half a billion naira.”

The paragraph above, was the opening of the inspirational message popular blogger, Linda Ikeji, posted on her blog, in the wee hours of Monday.

While the world slept, Linda Ikeji, bursting with emotions, penned a personal note to her readers, haters, fans and fellow women.

She also shared several never-before-seen pictures from her newly acquired Banana Island mansion, worth over half a billion.

