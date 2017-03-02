Over 5,000 Nigerian girls still prostituting in Mali – NAPTIP

by Azeez Adeniyi

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons and other related matters has said over 5000 Nigerian girls being used for prostitution are still trapped in Mali.

NAPTIP in a release on Wednesday said it would ensure the rescue of the girls.

38 Nigerian girls were deported to the country from Mali and arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport on Monday.

NAPTIP Head, Press and Public Relations, Josiah Emerole, said the agency has commenced investigation into the case of the girls.

He said, “The NAPTIP has commenced investigation into the trafficking into Mali of the 37 female Nigerians. Four female suspects were also deported. a victims are being counselled by NAPTIP counsellors, while the suspects are in custody, making useful statements.

“The repatriation of the Nigerians was assisted by the Defence Headquarters, Abuja. The girls were said to be already posing a security risk to Mali. Reports indicate that over 5,000 Nigerian females are presently in different parts of Mali being forced into prostitution by their traffickers who had promised to help them to Europe.

“The acting Director General of NAPTIP, Mr. Abdulrazak Dangiri, has put in place, measures that would be presented to government to ensure that all other victims stranded in Mali and other parts of Africa are rescued and brought back to Nigeria.”