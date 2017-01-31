7 things we learnt from 2face’s address on the proposed march

Music icon, 2baba has explained why he decided to lead a march against policies of the government.

When he first announced a protest, some celebrities including Davido and Burna Boy had applauded and supported the idea.

On Tuesday 2face gave his reasons for wanting to lead the march which is expected to take place on Monday, February 6 in Lagos.

These are seven things we learnt from 2face’s address:

The march is against saboteurs in government

This march is about demanding that all saboteurs of good government policies should hands off. This march is about encouraging positive minded Nigerians to continue to work without intimidation. We have a system that is clearly designed not to work for the majority.

2. No politician will be allowed to manipulate the march

It is not a platform for politicians of any party to manipulate. I know you will still spin it but for one second leave your battles aside and just listen to people without trying to score cheap political points against one another. It is not a point scoring exercise. It is certainly not personal.

3. This is not an organized labour platform

It is not an organized labour platform. With all due respect to our comrades who have done much for Nigeria, this march is for the unrepresented. It is not a ‘my religion or tribe is better than yours’ matter. All our blood is red.

4. All Nigerians’ lives MUST matter

All Nigerians’ lives MUST matter. My religion, ethnicity or what part of the country I live shouldn’t determine the type of protection I get from my government.

According to the Constitution, ‘the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government.’

5. Cost of governance too expensive

Our governance is TOO expensive – federal, state, local – cars, housing, allowances. We must reduce the cost of maintaining our public officials.

6. There is enough to go round

I stand with Nigeria. There is enough in Nigeria for all of us to ‘chop belleful’. Enough is enough. We must put Nigeria first and keep all the greedy & selfish people away from leadership.

7. Nigeria must look beyond petroleum products

To develop beyond oil, we have to invest in our human capital. Every child must have access to quality education. If our teachers are not paid, how will we raise the next generation to lead the country and run our businesses?

