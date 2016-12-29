Abia Assembly impeaches speaker, appoints successor

Members of the Abia state House of Assembly have impeached their speaker, Martins Azubuike.

The former speaker had survived four impeachment attempts after he reportedly fell out of favour with the powers that be in the state.

He has been replaced by Kennedy Njoku, representative of Osisioma Ngwa north constituency.

His chief press secretary, Clinton Uba had prior to his impeachment said his principal did not commit any impeachable crime.

“Mr. Speaker is innocent. An attempt to impeach the speaker, who has been carrying every member along can only heat up the polity,” he had told Sun.

“The sixth assembly has been the most peaceful, despite its composition.

“The speaker has also been very supportive to the executive. Until we get to the house and see the alleged impeachment notice, I will be guided in my response but, I can confirm to you that the plot to remove my boss is no longer secret. My advice to the aggrieved members is to have a rethink and place the interest of the state above self.”

