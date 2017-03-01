Abuja airport closure: FG concludes repairs on Kaduna-Abuja expressway

by Azeez Adeniyi

The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, on Tuesday inaugurated the rehabilitated Kaduna-Abuja dual carriageway.

The repairs were made in preparation of the six-week closure of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja

Fashola announced that the road was ready to use and free of failed sections, potholes and multiple cracks.

In a statement from his ministry, Fashola said the 50-day rehabilitation was meant to avoid a scenario where the failed portions and potholes would create black spots that might result in avoidable accidents, kidnapping, robbery, elongated travel time and high vehicle operating costs.

The statement added that the minister, who was represented by the Director, Federal Highways, Construction and Rehabilitation, Yemi Oguntominiyi, was satisfied with the job done by the contractor.

He said good roads would guarantee safety, comfort and reduce commuters travel time, as well as ensure the timely delivery of goods and services.