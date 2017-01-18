The News Blog

Ambode help us, we are tired of Lagos ‘Area boys’ – Omoni Oboli

Omoni Oboli YNaija
Omoni Oboli

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Omoni Oboli has made a passionate appeal to Lagos Governor Akinwunmi Ambode to save her and other movie makers from the menace of ‘Area Boys’ in the state.

The Wives on Strike and Okafor’s Law producer made the appeal on Wednesday via her social media accounts.

Oboli said she has had to deal with the thugs almost every day and one of her crew members have been stabbed with her broken bottle by the miscreants.

Comments

Tags

You may also like

Abiola Ajimobi is the worst governor in Nigeria | See the latest YNaija Effectiveness Ranking

Lagos residents discovered a bundle of trash, not bomb – Police

Sambisa forest 18 times the size of Lagos – Ezekwesili

I’ll be waiting for Gov. Ambode to arrest me like Pretty Mike – Bobrisky

AbOriginal Theatre is back with ‘Fractures’ [DETAILS]

The Film Blog: Why we must all join hands to reject and condemn Mike Ezuruonye’s ‘Brother Jekwu’

Where is Pat Attah?

N-Power: Lagos applicants besiege Assembly, protest delay of programme

The Film Blog: Urgent message to Opa Williams and the producers of the film ‘Three Wise Men’

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.