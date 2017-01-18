Ambode help us, we are tired of Lagos ‘Area boys’ – Omoni Oboli

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Omoni Oboli has made a passionate appeal to Lagos Governor Akinwunmi Ambode to save her and other movie makers from the menace of ‘Area Boys’ in the state.

The Wives on Strike and Okafor’s Law producer made the appeal on Wednesday via her social media accounts.

Oboli said she has had to deal with the thugs almost every day and one of her crew members have been stabbed with her broken bottle by the miscreants.

This is what is going on my set right now!!! Why can't I work on peace in Lagos? Someone should help me tell the governor! #FedUp pic.twitter.com/xpKG9g0Ci7 — Omoni Oboli (@Omonioboli) January 18, 2017

Every minute on set costs money. Not shooting right now @AkinwunmiAmbode because area boys won't let me. I've had to deal with them everyday pic.twitter.com/RQW9dBpyIf — Omoni Oboli (@Omonioboli) January 18, 2017

