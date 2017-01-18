Ambode help us, we are tired of Lagos ‘Area boys’ – Omoni Oboli

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Omoni Oboli has made a passionate appeal to Lagos Governor Akinwunmi Ambode to save her and other movie makers from the menace of ‘Area Boys’ in the state.
The Wives on Strike and Okafor’s Law producer made the appeal on Wednesday via her social media accounts.
Oboli said she has had to deal with the thugs almost every day and one of her crew members have been stabbed with her broken bottle by the miscreants.
#CurrentSituation I am totally fed up! Shooting in Lagos State is such a difficult experience. I've been settling area boys everyday yet they still fight us. The other day, they broke a bottle to stab my crew and seized my van key. You have to settle different factions. I'm a tax paying citizen of Lagos State. As filmmakers, we pay taxes even on a loss. Na beg we dey beg o @akinwunmiambode help us. We are fed up!!! So many people are getting paid on this set. We are bringing commerce and boosting the economy. Pls help!!! My money is not for area boys! They think it's their birthright! It's indeed very sad! 😩😩😩😩😢😢😢 #ASaferLagosForWork #WeNeedHelp
This is what is going on my set right now!!! Why can't I work on peace in Lagos? Someone should help me tell the governor! #FedUp pic.twitter.com/xpKG9g0Ci7
— Omoni Oboli (@Omonioboli) January 18, 2017
Every minute on set costs money. Not shooting right now @AkinwunmiAmbode because area boys won't let me. I've had to deal with them everyday pic.twitter.com/RQW9dBpyIf
— Omoni Oboli (@Omonioboli) January 18, 2017