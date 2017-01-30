APC didn’t manage its victory well – Saraki

Senate President Bukola Saraki has said the emergence of the new mega party does not bother him as long as it improves the Nigerian economy.

Saraki said this during an interview with Channels Television.

He said, “If the mega party will see us pushing Nigeria’s economy forward, I don’t have problem. Like I have said to many people, my focus now is on the economy.”

A new political party believed to be the mega party, Action Democratic Party, ADP, recently submitted requirements for registration to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He also admitted that the party has made some mistakes.

Saraki said, “It’s been tough. There are many things we should have done differently; we didn’t manage the success well in the early stage. But it’s a learning curve.

“Here is a party that hasn’t been in power for so many years. But we are making progress. I mean look at the budget process. Compare now to last year, you will see that the process is better, and it’s going to get better as we go on.”

He assured Nigerians that the Senate will not delay passage of the 2017 national budget.

“We are going to put everything in place, we will back in the 21st, hopefully by then reports will start coming in, plus or minus three weeks by the time we come back.

“The national assembly will open up its budget in 2017, yes in my own time,” he said.

