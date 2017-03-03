APC is financially unstable – Oyegun

by Azeez Adeniyi

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Oyegun has said the party is almost bankrupt.

Oyegun said this in a statement released after the party’s NWC closed door meeting with its serving Governors in Abuja on Thursday.

He lamented the poor financial status of the party.

He said, “It was agreed that the party is not effectively funded as it should be. A new funding mechanism was, therefore, devised based on a planned continuous membership registration exercise across the country. The meeting agreed that this is the only sustainable way to fund the party.

“The meeting also discussed the situations in some of the state chapters of the Party, and it was agreed that an effective conflict resolution mechanism will be put in place to stem the tide of internal dissension and resolve existing issues.

“As we near the midterm, the meeting also resolved to launch a project to showcase the accomplishments of APC governors in all the 24 states controlled by the party.”