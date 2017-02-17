Appeal Court ruling, a rape on Nigeria’s democracy – Fayose

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum on Friday kicked against the outcome of the Court of Appeal sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State that reinstated Senator Ali Modu Sheriff as as the National Chairman of the Party, describing it as a rape on the Nation’s democracy.

Addressing news men in Abuja on Friday, the Chairman of the Forum who is also the Ekiti state Governor, Ayodele Fayose hinted that the Party would be heading for the Supreme Court to challenge the judgment.

Fayose while describing the Judgment as action against the will of the people said “If the people truly symbolise what a party is, then the machinations of our detractors and the anti-democratic organs will not prevail at last.”

According to him,”We commend the minority judgment of the lower court and we believe the truth will prevail.

“Thank God we have another opportunity to seek justice at the Supreme Court, which I believe will not be delayed or denied.

“The party will appeal the judgment as we believe in the ability of the judiciary to do justice, however we plead with our members, leaders and supporters to calm down as we keep hope alive.

“If this is a price to pay, to keep our democracy alive and opposition strengthened, we are prepared to go the whole haul.

“The party organs will meet shortly to take concrete steps and decisions on the way forward”.

Reacting to the Court of Appeal judgment on the PDP leadership Crisis, Chairman, Board of Trustee BoT of the Party, Senator Walid Jibrin said the party is undergoing various consultations with various organs of the party and will come out with a statement on the judgement by Tuesday next week.

According to him, “This judgment is not a threat but rather it is going to put us together. I appeal strongly to every member of PDP to remain calm, not to panic, not to move to any other party as all efforts are on to ensure that PDP remains strong.

“Those who are crying today will laugh; those who are disturbed and worried will smile,” he assured.

He assured that the matter would be resolved by the party itself.

